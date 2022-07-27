Friday Night Wenatchee Free Concert Rescheduled

Wenatchee Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services is rescheduling its free concert Friday night at Centennial Park because of hot weather.

The Pink Floyd cover band “Kris Lahd” will be city's last concert of the season on August 12.

The city says the concerts are always free with kids activities and a food truck on site.

Next Friday's concert at Centennial Park with blues band “Older and Wiser” is still on the schedule for Aug. 5

“Older and Wiser” will performs 7-9PM.

Contact Wenatchee Parks Recreation & Cultural Services at 509-888-3284 for more information.