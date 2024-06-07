Wine aficionados have reason to rejoice: in two short weeks the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center is hosting (another) all-inclusive wine tour.

This isn't the first tour of its kind. According to a press release, previous iterations went so well that the museum bowed to "popular demand" and resurrected the wine tour.

The tour offers samples from local wineries as well as an afternoon stroll through downtown Wenatchee. (Also baked goods.) This is a rare privilege according to museum marketing manager Terra Sokol.

Get our free mobile app

"You get an exclusive look into all of these wineries that are normally not seen to the public," Sokol says. Moreover, visitors are able to "sample any of the wines that they have."

Almost from its inception, the Wenatchee Valley savored wine, no surprise given its lush and plentiful apple orchards. German winemaker John Galler had a loyal clientele and made oodles of money in the late 19th century.

"Our history within the wine industry is quite extensive," Sokol says. "It ranges from here in Wenatchee to up in Chelan. In downtown Wenatchee we had several wineries."

This love of wine persists to the present day. Wenatchee is home to swanky establishments like Norwood, Horan Estates and Watercore - all of which you can expect to visit on this tour.

The tour takes place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 22.

Tour prices range from $75 (for museum members) to $95 (for non-members). Participants must be of drinking age. Click here for information on how to register.