Wenatchee Valley Museum Exhibit Honors Migrant Farm Workers

A traveling exhibition at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center tracks the lives of farmworkers in the agricultural regions of Wenatchee and Yakima

"All the Sacrifices You’ve Made / Todos los Sacrificos Que Hecho" pays tribute to the often-overlooked farm worker.

Wenatchee Valley Museum Marketing and Community Relations Manager Terra Sokol says it brings out a personal side of migrant workers the general public doesn't normally see.

"They're not just about their work or their transition from Mexico to America," Sokol said. "(It's) their everything, their graduations, their after-work parties, their games."

The exhibit is a collaborative effort between the Washington State Historical Society, the Texas based Borderland Collective, and the College Assistance Migrant Program at the University of Washington (CAMP).

It features a curated selection of photographs sourced from family albums and recorded oral histories.

Sokol says it offers a view into farmworkers' lives outside of their jobs.

"There's this group of friends who, after working on the farm, they decide to have a bet to see who could win a car if they raced each other," Sokol said. "And one of the friends ended up losing their car because of that bet."

Washington’s agricultural industry relies on more than 180,000 migrant farm workers every year.

"All the Sacrifices You’ve Made / Todos los Sacrificos Que Hecho" is now showing at the Wenatchee Valley Museum.

The museum is located at127 S. Mission St. in Wenatchee. It's open Tues – Sat 10 AM – 4 PM and Sun 12 PM – 4 PM.

