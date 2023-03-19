15 North Central Washington Students Heading to Olympia for 44th Annual Regional Art Show

Winners of the 44th Annual Regional High School Art Show were awarded Saturday, with 15 students traveling to Olympia for the statewide competition

Those awarded “Best in Show” will advance to Olympia in April.

Judges include Wenatchee artist Sheratt DeLong, Chairman for the Art + Design Department at Central Washington University (CWU) Gregg Schlanger, Wenatchee artist Karen Dawn Dean, and Wenatchee cartoonist Dan McConnell.

Artwork will remain on display at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center through April 8th.

Here is the list of students who received awards:

BEST OF SHOW: 15 students will be moving on to the state competition in Olympia.

Isabel Bentsen from Cascade High School for the piece titled “Moody Lady”

Jayden Anderson from Cashmere High School for the piece “Definitions”

Mykla Smith from Cashmere High School for the piece “The End of the Race”

Jesus Gonzalez Gutierrez from Wenatchee High School for the piece “Cybernetic Theater”

Freddy Parbol from Bridgeport High School for the piece “Tread”

Lauren Haiduc from Cascade High School for her “Under Water” piece

Aztlan Oropeza-Garcia from Cashmere High School for the piece titled “O.B.E.D”

Leandro Lopez-Rosario from Cashmere High School for the piece titled “The Moronic Squad”

Stevie Garrison from Cashmere High School for the piece titled “Stevie”

Lilianna Tixta from Okanogan High School for the piece titled “Self-Conscious Radiance”

Anthony Herrick from Oroville High School for the piece titled “Tiger”

Maria Timm from Tonasket High School for the piece titled “McRibb”

Anna Hirsch from Wenatchee High School for the piece titled “The Last Struggle”

Wyatt Lester from Wenatchee High School for the piece titled “Chaos & Slumber”

Noemie Guillou from Tonasket High School for the piece titled “Nature Morte”

HONORABLE MENTION:

Evelyn Jimenez from Bridgeport High School for the piece “Star Ball”

Jonathan Herrera from Bridgeport High School for the piece “Presentation”

Reese Mathers from Cascade High School for the piece titled “Jarrod the Giraffe”

Maite Madsen from Cashmere High School for the piece “Decomposition”

Macie Cowan from Lake Chelan High School for the piece titled “Stehekin”

Christian Sandoval from Okanogan High School for the piece titled “Home”

Grace Berthelson from Okanogan High School for the piece titled “Still Waters”

Manolo Ornelas-Gomez from Okanogan High School for the piece titled “Earth & Water”

Aaron Royer from Quincy High School for the piece titled “Red Ranch”

Carol Lee Ann Manglona from Tonasket High School for the piece titled “Breaking Point”

Jayna Noble from Warden High School for the piece titled “Doberman Daydream”

Anessa Hanson from Wenatchee High School for the piece titled “Viability”

Hailey Harvill from Wenatchee High School for the piece titled “The Scream of Silence”

Katie Avey from Wenatchee High School for the piece titled “The Rose That Never Dies”

Angel Frias from Wenatchee High School for the piece titled “Strawberry Cow”

Kai Muller from Wenatchee High School for the piece titled “Two Mountains”

CWU SCHOLARSHIP: Below are the list of students who will be awarded tuition waivers at Central Washington University. These students were selected by Gregg Schlanger, Dean of Art+Deisgn at CWU.

Isabel Bentsen from Cascade High School for the piece titled “Moody Lady”

Jayden Anderson from Cashmere High School for the piece “Definitions”

Mykla Smith from Cashmere High School for the piece “The End of the Race”

Ayeris Jones Okanogan High School for the piece titled “Smile”

Jesus Gonzalez Gutierrez from Wenatchee High School for the piece “Cybernetic Theater”

Elle Seidensticker from Cashmere High School for the piece “An Outside View”

Maya Cowan from Lake Chelan High School for the piece titled “Peaceful Morning”

Jenaveve Moore from Wenatchee High School for the piece titled “Ceramic Skull”

You can learn more about the 44th Annual Regional High School Art Show here, or check out the award ceremony on Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center's official Instagram.