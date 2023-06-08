In every society, the disappearance of a child is an unimaginable tragedy that sends shockwaves through communities and leaves loved ones consumed by grief and uncertainty. The heart-wrenching reality is that countless children in Washington state have gone missing, their innocent faces forever etched in the memories of those who knew them.

9 Missing Children Have Gone Missing in Washington State in 2023

In concert with local law enforcement agencies, the Washington State Patrol Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit work tirelessly to help find children who have gone missing.

It's a fraction of the missing children whose stories remain unresolved, a poignant reminder of the urgency to find answers and bring solace to anguished families. Help, if you can, to raise awareness, support ongoing efforts, and keep hope alive for their safe return.

Please examine the gallery of these 9 children currently listed as missing on the MUPU list, and see if you recognize any children listed whose families continue to hope. Each picture contains the missing child's name when they went missing, and which law enforcement agency to contact if you know something that could help.

Emily Johnson

Missing Since June 4, 2023. Emily is missing from Chehalis, WA. If you have seen this missing juvenile, please contact the Chehalis Police Department – (360) 748-8605 WSP Missing Persons Unit: 1-800-543-5678 National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST)

Logan Smith

Missing Since May 10, 2023. Logan is missing from Olympia, WA. If you have seen this missing juvenile, please contact the Olympia Police Department – (360) 753-8300 WSP Missing Persons Unit: 1-800-543-5678 National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST)

Triton Adams

Missing Since May 2, 2023. Triton has been missing from Port Angeles, WA. If you have seen this missing juvenile, please contact the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office – (360) 417-2262 WSP Missing Persons Unit: 1-800-543-5678 National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST)

Quinn Turner

Missing Since April 27, 2023. Quinn is missing from Spokane, WA. If you have seen this missing juvenile, please contact the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office – (509) 477-2240 WSP Missing Persons Unit: 1-800-543-5678 National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST)

Rayford ”Ray” Reed

Missing Since March 7, 2023. Rayford “Ray” Reed is missing from Sequim, WA. If you have seen this missing juvenile, please contact the agency listed below: $20,000 Reward for information leading to the location of Ray Reed. Clallam County Sheriff’s Office – (360) 417-2262 WSP Missing Persons Unit: 1-800-543-5678 National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST)

Jimmy “Gage” Ferriera

Missing Since February 25, 2023. Jimmy “Gage” is missing from Puyallup, WA. If you have seen this missing juvenile, please contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office – (253) 798-3278 WSP Missing Persons Unit: 1-800-543-5678 National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST)

Kairo “Ezra” Soderebyquist

Missing Since February 12, 2023. Kairo (Ezra) is missing from Tacoma, WA. If you have information or have seen this missing juvenile, please contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office – (253) 798-7530 WSP Missing Persons Unit: 1-800-543-5678 National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST)

Devin Clark

Missing Since February 10, 2023. Devin is missing from Spokane, WA. If you have seen this missing juvenile, please contact the Spokane Police Department – (509) 456-2233 WSP Missing Persons Unit: 1-800-543-5678 National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST)

Pierce Liedle

Missing Since January 18, 2023. Pierce is missing from Spokane, WA. He has been seen at the (Spokane) Downtown Library in the Media Lab & the (Spokane) Northtown Mall. If you have information or have seen this missing juvenile, please contact the Spokane Police Department at – (509) 625-4100 WSP Missing Persons Unit: 1-800-543-5678 National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST)

