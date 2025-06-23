Summer is the time of year a lot of kids and teens learn about being home alone.

Some kids can be scared to be lef thome alone, others embrace it, and as an adult, being home alone for just a bit is a privilege.

Summers aren't easy for parents. Daycare is expensive, but someone has to watch the kids while you're at work during the day. If you don't have family living close by to help, your options are even more limited.

So, what do you do if you know your kid is capable of staying home by themselves in Washington? What, if any, consequences could you suffer if something even small happens while you're gone?

What the State Law Says

Some states have minimum home alone ages laws prohibiting parents from leaving their children at home by themselves. However, Washington State does not have such a law.

Experts do caution against leaving children under the age of 10 home alone, but they say it depends on the maturity of the child. Some may not be ready until 11 or even 12 years of age.

Child Protective Services may step in if there is a situation deemed to constitute negligent treatment or maltreatment posing a clear and present danger to a child's health, welfare, or safety. This often includes drug or alcohol abuse by parents, lack of food, or a clean environment to live in. None of these have anything to do with whether the child is safe to be home alone.

Your Choice, Just Prepare Them

Basically, the call is up to you. However, National Safekids Campaign recommends no kids under the age of 12 to be left home alone. If they are alone, it is important they know what to do: Call 911 in case of an emergency, what to do if a stranger comes to the door, and it's suggested to start them out in small amounts of time home alone and expand it as they get more comfortable.

If something happens to your child while they're home alone showing you put them in harm's way, then you could be in trouble for child neglect or child abuse.