Area Sheriff’s Promote Internet Safety for Kids

Tuesday, February 11 is Safer Internet Day.

Local Sheriff's Offices are raising awareness and offering advice to keep children safe on the internet.

Both Grant County and Kittitas County Sheriff's Offices are keying in on the issue.

Grant County Sheriff's Office says it's important to set ground rules for your teen's usage and to explain why that's important. They also suggest setting parental controls and monitoring software.

Understanding what technology and how it works can also help keep your children safe.

Kittias County Sheriff's Office says the best way to learn what kids are up to online is to ask and listen.

The Children's Advocacy Centers of Washington (CACWA) is a great resource with information for parents on things like online gaming, cyber bullying, cybersecurity, app safety, mobile phones and more.

CACWA also refers parents to the Washington State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for if you suspect your child is being victimized on the internet.

Grant County Sheriff's Office says signs of which include a child that is withdrawn and isolated from family and friends. You may find inappropriate material on their computer, tablet, or phone. Another sign is you may discover your child receiving mail, money, or gifts from unknown people.

They add that if you find your child being victimized, that you make it clear that it is not the child's fault, and you should save all evidence of victimization and contact local law enforcement immediately.

In the United States, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces arrested over 3,000 people in the first quarter of 2024 alone.