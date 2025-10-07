Chelan County Sheriff's Office detectives joined a two-day, multi-agency operation in Spokane to identify and arrest individuals accused of attempting to sexually exploit children.

How Operation Liberty Lake Began

Washington State Patrol's Missing and Exploited Children Task Force led "Operation Liberty Lake." The coordinated effort resulted in 13 arrests, with one additional suspect facing a pending federal indictment.

Chelan County Detectives’ Role in the Sting

Chelan County Detective Sergeant Brian Lewis served as a team leader during the operation, while Detective Cy Bowthrope helped secure search warrants.

Authorities say the suspects lived within a typical driving range of Chelan County, which authorities say predators often travel to seek contact with minors.

“Protecting the most vulnerable members of our community remains a top priority,” said Sheriff Mike Morrison. “We’re proud to support operations like this and will continue working with our partners to combat these heinous crimes.”

Charges and Offenses Investigated

The primary offenses investigated included attempted rape of a child in the first and second degree, communication with a minor for immoral purposes, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Those arrested include:

Michael Ferguson, 51, Spokane, WA

Michael Lewis, 53, Fernwood, ID

Ted Whittaker, 54, Coeur d’Alene, ID

Jennifer Whittaker, 54, Coeur d’Alene, ID

Rocky Dailey, 63, Greenacres, WA

Trenton Watkins, 24, Spokane, WA

Marco Bosnich, 42, Spokane, WA

John Johnson, 37, Chattaroy, WA

Wesley Georgius, 62, Coeur d’Alene, ID

Ilijah Karasek, 24, Sandpoint, ID

Kyle White, 31, Spokane, WA

Dylan White, 33, Rathdrum, ID

Eric Boomer-White, 21, Spokane, WA

How to Report Information or Victims

Anyone with information about the suspects or potential victims should contact Washington State Patrol's Missing and Exploited Children Task Force at mectf@wsp.wa.gov.