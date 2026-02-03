Moses Lake Police Officer Darrik Gregg Becomes Third Candidate For Grant County Sheriff

The race for who will be the next sheriff of Grant County is starting to heat up.

On Monday, Darrik Gregg became the third person to announce his candidacy for the position current held by Joe Kriete.

According to a news release from his campaign, Gregg has spent 23 years as a law enforcement professional, including the past four as an officer with the Moses Lake Police Department.

Gregg has also worked as a chief deputy with the Grant County Sheriff's Office and has spent time at other levels of law enforcement over the years.

His campaign sites on social media describe Gregg as a "leader with integrity" who has a "fair and an unwavering commitment to public safety" and is "known for being tough on crime while treating people with respect and dignity."

Gregg says he believes that effective police work starts with trust, accountability, and strong community partnerships.

He joins first-term incumbent Kriete and one other challenger, current Grant County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Josh Sainsbury, in the running for sheriff.

This year's general election will be held on Nov. 3.