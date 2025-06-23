As the golden chords of Pianist Melanie Nees rang over the Rocky Reach Dam Friday evening, an estimated 1,569 community members quietly listened in solace. Many hung their heads, others holding hands, some cried. Attendees wore pink, green, and purple in memory of Paityn, Evelyn, and Oliva Decker.

Whitney Decker's Message

At the center stage, white letters, "P E O" strung with lights highlighted the flowers and candles near the podium. Chairs equipped with candles and plenty of tissues.

At the very end of the memorial, Whitney Decker pleaded with the crowd.

Get our free mobile app

"I truly hope the legacy of the girls' lives lives with you forever," Decker said.

This came after an outpouring of memories from the people who knew the three girls best.

Fabulous Feet

Prior to the ceremony, girls from the sisters' dance studio, Fabulous Feet, gathered and etched messages to Whitney stating how sorry they are for her loss. Friends gathered, some strangers talked amongst eachother about the terrible tragedy striking their community three weeks ago.

A group of girls write messages to Whitney Decker Townsquare Media/Avery Cooper loading...

Officiant's Story

Officiant Jon Vandel asked the crowd to listen carefully to each story, as each story represents the children in their own unique way. Vandel said he had the privelage of sitting with Whitney and her family last week.

"I told them I would only stay for 90 minutes and after nearly three hours of hearing the family tell stories of the girls, I wiped the tears from my eyes, and I left that meeting with a deep love and respect for this family, and an aspiring admiration for Paityn, Evey, and Olivia," Vandal said.

Paityn

Tyler Scharlau, a side-coordinator for the Wenatchee Valley YMCA's afterschool program, spoke about Paityn.

"There are some people who step into your life and, without even trying, change it forever," Scharlau said. "Paityn was one of those people."

Scharlau said Paityn showed up every day with kindness, joy, determination, and made sure others felt included.

"Paityn understood fairness. She understood how things should be, and she carried herself with a kind of natural leadership that made people want to follow her. Not because she demanded it, but because she inspired it," Scharlau said.

Evelyn

Andrea Locke, Instructor at Fabulous Feet, told everyone about Evelyn. Locke knew her as "Evey." She talked about Evey and how her stuffed animal Brown Bear went everywhere with her. Brown Bear acted as her comfort, but once she was comfortable, Brown Bear could sit to the side.

Crowd gathers prior to the Decker Sisters Memorial Townsquare Media/Avery Cooper loading...

Locke said Evey was a great friend, and she was nice to everyone she met.

"Much like Paityn, not because she should be, but because she cared," Locke said. "She was kind, she was a dancer, she was an athlete, she was an actor, and so much more. The word I use to describe Evey, is a star. She as a star everywhere she went."

Olivia

Steve Wilkinson, grandfather to the three girls, spoke about Olivia. The sisters knew Wilkinson as "Pie Pie," as a result of Wilkinson requesting they call him "Popeye," but they struggled to say the word.

Wilkinson said Olivia had a curious nature about her.

"Olivia was determined to learn," Wilkinson said. "Olivia was enthusiastic about learning, especially reading, and she had a very inquisitive mind."

He added he learned a lot from the five-year-old Olivia.

"We often talked about how a simple smile, a kind word, and simple compassion, could change somebody's entire day," Wilkinson said.

Friend of the family Amy Edwards sang "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," a song played frequently throughout the Decker house, while Alex and Ronda Wilkinson led the candle-lighting as the audience watched a slideshow of the girls.