The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Justin Lasater of Entiat.

Lasater was last seen Tuesday evening around 9:15p traveling northbound on Highway 97A from Wenatchee toward Entiat but never arrived home.

Family and friends have not heard from him since.

He was driving a white 2001 Nissan Pathfinder, and deputies say his phone appears to be powered off or out of battery.

Anyone with information on Lasater’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.