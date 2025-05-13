State Route 97A at milepost 209 is closed following a two-vehicle fatality collision.

Get our free mobile app

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the whole roadway is closed and the entire route will go around the river on Highway 97.

The wreck happened at about 1:30 p.m. and reportedly involves two SUVs, which drew response from Chelan County sheriff's deputies, state patrol, and multiple fire and ambulance agencies.

Milepost 209 is just south of Wagnersburg peninsula between Entiat and Olds Station.

The victims of the crash have not been released. This story will be updated.