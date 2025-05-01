Have you ever visited the Columbia Breaks Fire Interpretive Center (CBFIC) in Entiat, WA?

No judgement here because I have lived in NCW since 1983 and admit that I have never stopped to check out the Center and it's wildland fire education displays. CBFIC was established 35 years ago. As a one time resident of Chelan and now Wenatchee, I think about how many times I have been on Highway 97A, headed somewhere but drove right on by with a mere glance and thought I should pullover sometime.

Supporters of the Center say they hear that a lot and other than the lookout tower that once protected the Chelan Butte, many locals are unaware of the displays, amphitheater, interpretive an Memorial hiking trails at the site

Lookout tower once protected the Chelan Butte

Chelan Butte Lookout tower

Amphitheater

A classroom hike during a field experience

Interpretive Trail hike

By a chance meeting this week, I met an individual who is passionate about the wildfire education, history and interpretive displays. Good timing, because the 501(c)3 organization is about to host it's 3rd Annual CBFIC Fire Fest on Saturday, May 17th. May is also designated as Wildfire Awareness Month.

Organizers are planning an evening of food and beverages, live music, an auction and raffle. That's the bonus on top of a gathering of fire organizations, friends and supporters of the Center. A tribute will be paid to all wildland firefighters for their efforts.

attachment-50125 poster loading...

Each year, CBFIC hosts around 1,500 students for a field trip experience in partnership with local school districts, Entiat Chamber of Commerce, Cascadia Conservation District, USFS, and the DNR

Supporters believe with the current pattern of more volatile and frequent wildfires, sometimes with devastating results, education about wildfire ecology, history and management is more necessary than ever. The wildfire education for children is important as they become the decision makers of the future.

The fundraiser is vital to maintain, operate and support the education program, plus provide for future site enhancements.

IF YOU GO:

The CBFIC Fire Fest is open to all ages. The event is May 17th from 2pm to dusk. The center is located at 15212 Highway 97A in Entiat, WA. The site is at the north end of Entiat, on the west side of the highway.

For more details, visit the CBFIC webpage or Facebook page