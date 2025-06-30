Wildfire Near Entiat Burns 7 Acres
A wildfire burned seven acres near Entiat Thursday night.
Crews responded to Stayman Flats Road shortly after 7 p.m. Chelan County Fire District 8 Chief Adam Jones said they contained the fire by 10 p.m.
Helicopter crews and other fire departments, along with the U.S. Forest Service and Department of Natural Resources assisted to fight the blaze.
The fire did not damage any structures, nor did it trigger any evacuations.
The cause is under investigation.
