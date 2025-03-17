Large Rocks Fall, Close U.S. Highway 97A
Several large rocks tumbled onto U.S. Highway 97A late Friday night, closing the highway for several hours.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) says the rocks came down just north of Entiat near milepost 218 sometime around 11 p.m. and were first reported at 11:30 p.m.
Upon assessing the size of the rocks, the DOT immediately called for the closure of the road and used a heavy equipment crew to remove them, while Chelan County PUD linemen attended to downed powerlines.
The highway reopened about two-and-a-half hours later at 1:50 a.m. on Saturday.
