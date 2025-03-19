Small Tremor Felt Near Entiat Tuesday

Residents around Entiat felt a small shake Tuesday evening.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reports a 2.1 magnitude shake hit just south of Orondo along the Columbia River around 6:30 p.m.

Multiple people indicated they felt the shake on the Wenatchee Valley Crimes Rants & Raves Facebook Group.

This area is home to the Chelan Fault Zone, which has the potential to generate significant earthquakes.

The shake comes on the heels of a 4.5 magnitude earthquake near the San Juan Islands earlier this month.