Small Tremor Felt Near Entiat Tuesday
Residents around Entiat felt a small shake Tuesday evening.
The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reports a 2.1 magnitude shake hit just south of Orondo along the Columbia River around 6:30 p.m.
Multiple people indicated they felt the shake on the Wenatchee Valley Crimes Rants & Raves Facebook Group.
This area is home to the Chelan Fault Zone, which has the potential to generate significant earthquakes.
The shake comes on the heels of a 4.5 magnitude earthquake near the San Juan Islands earlier this month.
