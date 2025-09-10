Did You Feel It? Quake Rattles Waterville
A light earthquake measuring 2.5 in magnitude was felt about 7:41pm on Tuesday near Waterville.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) placed the epicenter at 2.5 miles northwest of Waterville at a depth of about 1 mile.
There are no reports of any damage.
Get our free mobile app
An earthquake monitoring website, VolcanoDiscovery.com, reported the intensity was described as weak shaking in the Waterville area and very weak approximately 12 miles north in Chelan, WA.
Washington State's Biggest Natural Disasters
Natural disasters happen everywhere, so of course Washington State has had its share of damaging and deadly forces of nature. Here are just some of the worst natural disasters in the state's history.
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton