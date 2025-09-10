A light earthquake measuring 2.5 in magnitude was felt about 7:41pm on Tuesday near Waterville.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) placed the epicenter at 2.5 miles northwest of Waterville at a depth of about 1 mile.

There are no reports of any damage.

An earthquake monitoring website, VolcanoDiscovery.com, reported the intensity was described as weak shaking in the Waterville area and very weak approximately 12 miles north in Chelan, WA.