Knapps Hill Tunnel Near Chelan Closing for Safety Improvements
Knapps Hill Tunnel on U.S. 97A six miles southwest of Chelan will close next week to upgrade lights.
When the Knapps Hill Tunnel Will Close
Washington State Department of Transportation said the tunnel will be closed 24 hours a day starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 8 and will remain closed through Sept. 24.
Detour Routes for Drivers
Two detours are available for motorists: If traveling between Entiat and Chelan, US 97A to State Route 971 will be available, and those traveling between Wenatchee and Chelan can use US 97 connecting northbound with State Route 150 at the Beebe Bridge to US 97A.
Why the Lighting Upgrade Is Needed
The Department said the tunnel’s current lights are aging with many lighting panels not working. The new lights will improve visibility in the tunnel.
This is part of a $1.8 million project that has already upgraded traffic signals and cabinets in Leavenworth and Grant County.
