Where Can You Take Your Out of Town Friends in Wenatchee?

You just found out that your sister and their family are making an impromptu, spontaneous visit to Wenatchee! “Hey that’s great! See you tomorrow!"

Oh, no. Your place is a mess and where are you gonna take your out of town family? Here is a quick list of places in Wenatchee, you can take out of towners and tourists.

Ohme Gardens

Nomatic Fanatic (via YouTube) Nomatic Fanatic (via YouTube) loading...

Ohme Gardens is a beautiful park that features terraced gardens, waterfalls, and stunning views of the Wenatchee Valley. The park is open from April 15th to October 15th and offers guided tours and special events throughout the year.

Pybus Public Market

voortexproductions (via YouTube) voortexproductions (via YouTube) loading...

Pybus Public Market is a year-round indoor market that offers a wide variety of fresh produce, artisan foods, and unique gifts. The market also hosts live music, cooking classes, my favorite places to eat or grab a drink and other events throughout the year.

Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort

Mission Ridge (YouTube) Mission Ridge (YouTube) loading...

Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort is a popular destination for winter sports enthusiasts. The resort offers skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing opportunities, as well as breathtaking views of the Wenatchee Valley and even Mt. Rainier on clear day. This is the BEST place to night ski in the Pacific Northwest.

Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center

Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center (via YouTube) Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center (via YouTube) loading...

The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center offers exhibits on the history, culture, and natural environment of the region. The museum also hosts special events and educational programs throughout the year.

Apple Capital Loop Trail

Aaron Mitchell on the Loop Aaron Mitchell on the Loop loading...

The Apple Capital Loop Trail is an 11 mile scenic trail that winds along the banks of the Columbia River. The trail is popular for walking, running, and biking, and offers stunning views of the Columbia river, Burch Mountain, The Enchantments, Twin Peaks & Wenatchee Heights.

