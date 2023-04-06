Easter Egg Hunt at Wenatchee’s Historic Wells House

If the weather cooperates, it should be an egg-cellent time outside Wenatchee's historic Wells House this weekend.

The Wenatchee Valley Museum is holding its annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday.

"The event starts promptly at 11. We want to make sure we have kids in place at 11 because the eggs go very quickly." Jessica Adams, Director of Development and Communications said. "You'd be surprised how fast kids can run when there are easter eggs sprinkled throughout a yard."

The egg hunt is expected to last just a few minutes. Afterwards, families will have a chance to visit the Easter Bunny and take pictures in front of what used to be called Clark's Cobblestone Castle.

Historic Wells House Behind Wenatchee Valley College Historic Wells House Behind Wenatchee Valley College loading...

"It's a very unique home. It is on the historic registry. It's had two famous owners: W.T. Clark and A.Z. Wells, who are huge historical influences in the development of Wenatchee and the whole valley." Adams said. "Now it's owned by the museum and we're doing our best to preserve it and educate people about it as well as using it to host really fun events."

At last check, there were some openings left. If you would like to see if you can register, click here. The cost is $5.

There are a host of church event and services celebrating Easter over the weekend.

For the list, check out this article.

Get our free mobile app