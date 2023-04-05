Holy Week Easter Services In Wenatchee Valley
It is Easter Holy Week and for many, an Easter Sunday service may be the only worship service they attend all year..
The high point of the Christian calendar, Easter services at many churches will expand into Saturday worship to accommodate parishioners and the extra attendance. We are listing schedules for many services below.
Pastor Josh McPherson of Grace City Church in Wenatchee says the Easter service is a celebration, not only of the resurrection of Christ but a party-like celebration.
"Sunday mornings for us are always a celebration, but Easter is just a huge party. It's a Super Bowl Sunday of Sundays for us as a church and people are gonna find a lot of music, a lot of laughing some good food, a lot of wonderful people." McPherson said on a recent edition of KPQ's The Agenda program.
McPherson's says his Easter message will focus on revival drawing from an Old Testament passage where God asks the prophets looking at across a valley of dry bones if they think the dry bones can live?" McPherson believes it is powerful imagery of what the Spirit of God can do in many areas of life that appear dead; relationships, our mental state, families, marriages, or one's soul.
"Because the message of the gospel is that God can take that which is dead and make it alive again, and that's what we will preach on Sunday." said McPherson
McPherson suggests attending an Easter Service is a great way to find a new church or to begin attending one you like regularly.
"We just encourage everyone to find a church, any church in the valley this week. All of us are looking for a place, a family to be loved, and a family to be accepted. And that's what we have here at Grace city and many churches across the valley. I think people would be delightfully surprised. In many of the churches they would find people ready to love them, and welcome them with open arms into a new family."--Pastor J. McPherson Grace City Church
A selection of Easter services around the Wenatchee Valley
Grace City Church 277 Melody Lane, Wenatchee, WA
--Saturday 6:30pm Sunday 8:00am|9:45am|11:30am
Sage Hills Church 1601 5th Street Wenatchee, WA
--Saturday 4:30pm|6:00pm Sunday 9:00am|10:30am
St. Joseph's Catholic Church 625 S. Elliott Ave. Wenatchee, WA
--Saturday 8:30pm Sunday 7:00am|9:00am|11:00am|12:30pm
St. Paul's Lutheran Church 312 Palouse Street, Wenatchee, WA
--Sunday 10:15am
Hope Church 1410 Maple Street (Foothills Middle School) Wenatchee, WA
--Sunday 10:30am
Eastmont Baptist Church 400 S. Kentucky Ave. East Wenatchee, WA
--Saturday 12:00pm Sunday 9:00am|10:30am
First United Methodist Church 941 Washington Street, Wenatchee, WA
--Sunday 8:00am|10:15am
St. Luke's Episcopal Church 428 King Street, Wenatchee, WA
--Sunday 8:00am|10:00am