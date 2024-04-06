Grace City Church has conditional approval to establish a private K-12 school known as Garden City Academy.

Grace City Church Gets Permit Approval For Private K-12 School

The school can have a maximum of 350 students and roughly 25 staff members.

Kottkamp’s findings in the conditional use approval show the school will comply with the Wenatchee Urban Area Comprehensive Plan.

No other buildings are included in the permit.

The approval also shows the school will comply with the Wenatchee city code.

Using the building as a school does not result in adverse undue impacts on public safety, health, or welfare.

The use of buses is allowed under the city code, although Grace City does not plan to use buses

Fencing will be required for all playground and sports activities.

Weapons and firearms will not be allowed on the grounds of the school unless the school complies with local, state, and federal law.

In a letter to the city, Grace City Church executive pastor Kyle Strong said the church would comply with requirements for weapons and security personnel on campus.

The church has indicated it would have an armed security guard at the school, which is allowed in Washington State.

The conditional use permit specifies conditions for establishing the school.

Traffic concerns will have to be addressed as Garden City Academy will increase the morning vehicle trips on Orchard Avenue from 87 to 283 trips during the peak hour, and add 868 average daily trips.

During drop-off and pickup times, the eastern driveway will be enter only and the western driveway will be exit only.

The church will have to pay for upgrades at two nearby crosswalks.

A striped north/south pedestrian crossing with ADA-compliant ramps must be installed at the intersection of Pershing St and Orchard Ave. as well as a striped north/south pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Elliot St and Orchard Ave.

No outdoor amplified music will be allowed and all outdoor activity must end by 8 pm.

Public concerns expressed about the school at a public hearing last month largely centered on noise, traffic, and parking.

Grace City Church in Sunnyslope has been the subject of noise complaints in 2021 and 2022

The school will have to be established within three years or the conditional use permit will expire.