Judge Order Noise Case Against Grace City Church To Move Forward

A noise violation case against Grace City Church in Wenatchee will move forward in Chelan County District Court after a decision by Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera.

Ferrera has reversed the District Court's dismissal of the case last year and ordered that court to decide the matter at a hearing.

The District Court had claimed its rules had no framework for deciding a case based on written claims, but Ferrera says the court's rules do allow for it to hold a hearing based solely on written claims.

No date has been set for when that hearing will take place.

Wenatchee city attorneys filed a case in district court last year after police produced noise claims against Grace City Church between May 2021 and February 2022.

On Jan. 11, Ferrera issued a letter to counsel, asking both parties for additional information on the local rules process between 2015-22.

Attorneys for both the City of Wenatchee and Grace City Church were ordered to submit the Administration Office of the Courts instructions to Chelan County District Court on local rule submissions between 2015 and 2022.

They were also ordered to submit copies of Chelan County District Court’s local rule submissions to the Administration Office of the Courts between 2016 to 2022.

A week prior to that the judge ruled for the case to be returned the district court for an additional hearing, writing that the rules used to dismiss this case were not enacted properly.

On April 26, 2022, Judge Pro Tempore Jon Volyn dismissed this case in Chelan County District Court after receiving written statements from Grace City Church staff.

Grace City Church is an evangelical church located in the Sunnyslope area of Wenatchee.