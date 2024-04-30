Colonial Vista Resident To Celebrate 104th Birthday

A resident at Wenatchee's Prestige Colonial Vista assisted-living facility will be celebrating a big milestone this week.

Cashmere native, Mabel Hoffman, will become one of the state's oldest living people on Thursday, May 2, when she celebrates her 104th birthday.

Colonial Vista's Community Relations Director, Kristen Lozada, says Mabel has been a resident at the facility for over a decade.

"Mabel has been with us since 2011. Everyone here knows her. She is a bright light and just a gorgeous person on both the inside and the outside."

Mabel was born in Cashmere in 1920 after her parents left Norway to escape the perils of World War I and came to North Central Washington to start an orchard.

She has eight siblings and went on to have four children of her own.

Mabel befriended her future husband as an eight-year-old girl and the two were together as both friends and spouses for almost 60 years, until his passing in 1987.

Lozada says Colonial Vista is having a tea garden-themed party for Mabel in recognition of her birthday and to keep the spirit of one of her favorite pastimes alive.

"Mabel had a garden at her home in Cashmere that was her pride and joy. Her son is still looking after that garden to this day. So, we're just wanting to bring a piece of that here for her to help keep that memory alive for her."

The tea party celebration will happen from 6-7 p.m. in Colonial Vista's main building at 625 Okanogan Avenue.

Lozada says Mabel is one of numerous centenarians currently living at the facility but is the eldest among them.