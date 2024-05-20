Belair is a beautiful 5-year-old husky with a devoted fan club at the shelter.

Belair adores people and loves playing with her dog friends at the shelter. She behaves well on the leash making walks, hikes, and offsite adventures a joy.

Belair enjoyed her adventure on the loop trail, meeting other dogs and a refreshing dip in the water. Belair also made an appearance in the Apple Blossom Parade to showcase her excellent leash manners and looking pretty for the crowd. Over the weekend, Belair participated in the Saddle Rock Dog Walk.

She’s good with bigger dogs, but not suited for homes with chickens or small animals.

Belair is up for adoption and eagerly awaiting her forever home!

Belair

Breed: Husky

Age: 5 years

Sex: Female

Animal ID WVHS-A-13929

Wenatchee Humane Society is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

