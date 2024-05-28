Meet Ollie, an outgoing and happy 1 year old playful energetic boy who loves to have fun!

Ollie will thrive in an active household that can take him on long walks and provide mental puzzles to keep him entertained at home.

He gets along well with other dogs, so having a playful canine companion could be a great benefit.

Ollie will be safest in a home with a fenced yard and plenty of toys. He's been around older kids and is a very nice boy. Ollie knows "sit" and is eager to learn more commands.

If you are looking for hiking buddy, he's your boy! He weighs 52 pounds.

Ollie is hoping to find the home of his dreams where someone can continue his training and spend quality time with him.

Ollie

Breed: Husky/Cattle Dog mix

Age: 1 years

Sex: Male

Animal ID: WVHS-A-21817

Before being adopted, all animals will receive spay/neuter surgery, a microchip, deworming, and age-appropriate vaccinations. Licensing fees are based on the jurisdiction where the adoptive family resides, and they are jurisdiction-specific.

Adoption Hours: 12:30 pm- 6:30 pm every day except Wednesday when we are closed. We are now open for adoptions by appointment on Wednesdays.

