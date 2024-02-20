Finn and Berry, a couple of chunky monkeys, are the friendliest brothers. They enjoy visitors, being petted, like to listen to your conversations, and will never complain about how much you like to talk. The brothers are just perfect, happy and sweet as can be.

Finn and Berry

Breed: Domestic Shorthairs

Age: 3 ½ years old Sex: male

Finn Animal ID A0045075310

Berry Animal ID 45075310

If you are interested in adopting a cat please come to the shelter during visiting hours, Thursday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter is closed on Wednesdays.

