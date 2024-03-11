Apollo is a handsome gentle dog who loves to go for walks. He doesn’t pull on the leash, is good with other dogs, and is affectionate with people he doesn’t know.

Apollo has been at the shelter for 66 days. He would dearly love to find a safe, German Shepherd loving home where walks and belly rubs are the order of the day.

Apollo

Breed: German Shepherd

Age: 5 years

Sex: Male Animal ID WVHS-A-21826

