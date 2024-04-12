The Wenatchee Humane Society (WVHS)will officially crown the 2024 Canine Royalty at a Coronation Ceremony on Saturday, April, 20th.

The coronation event, a fundraiser for the WVHS, will be held at the fourth annual Union Hill Cider Co. Cider Dogs event in East Wenatchee. King K-9 Gambit and Queen Ms. Murphy will be installed as the 2024 Canine Royalty. All 47 dogs nominated by their families to be the King or Queen in WVHS canine royalty campaign. All 47 dogs nominated for the royal court consideration are invited to attend.

King K-9 Gambit & Queen Ms Murphy Image: WVHS King K-9 Gambit & Queen Ms Murphy Image: WVHS loading...

No coronation is complete without a visiting delegation of royalty; Washington State Apple Blossom Royalty Queen Ella Stimmel, Princess Lexie Fennel and Miss Greater Wenatchee, Makennah Little, Miss Greater Wenatchee Teen, and Miss East Cascades Teen Ambassadors will also attend the 2024 Canine Royalty Coronation.

Get our free mobile app

Activities include cider tasting, live music, Blue Skies Food truck, a pet photo booth, games, and raffle items. Raffle proceeds benefit the Wenatchee Humane Society. Raffle items will include items donated from Firehouse Pet Shop, Earthwise Pet, Union Hill Cider, and more!

If you go: People and dogs are invited to attend the following events:

12-1:30pm Live music with Nic Allen

2:00 pm Humane Society Canine Apple Blossom Coronation

2:30pm-4pm Live music with Nic Allen

4pm Raffle winner's announcements -more-

Union Hill Cider Co. is located at 3100 Ridgegway Drive, East Wenatchee, WA

The 2024 Canine Royalty Coronation event is sponsored by Inn the Doghouse Grooming and Stifel Investment