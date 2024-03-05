Having a pet, especially a dog, is like having a toddler all the time. If you don't see or hear them for a while, it usually means they're getting into something they're not supposed to be getting into. After my dog had to have surgery to remove a lump of carpet she had eaten, I wanted to know if there were any other strange or unusual things other people's pets have digested. How some of these animals still have working digestive systems is nothing short of a medical miracle. It's a good thing they're cute.