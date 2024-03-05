Check Out Isaac: The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week
Meet Isaac
Isaac is a gentle boy who is discovering the big world outside farm life. He is learning to walk on leash, go for walks and meet new people. He is very sweet and likes gentle pets and encouragement. We encourage adopters to do some breed research before coming to meet this gentle giant since he is bred as a livestock guardian and is not a fit for every home. Isaac has a brother, Windsor, who is also a sweetheart and looking for a forever home. as well
Breed: Anatolian Shepherd/Great Pyrenees
Age: 6 months
Sex: Male Animal ID WVHS-A-22173
