Mister’s Family Had To Give Him Up and He is Hoping To Find A New Home
Meet Mister, The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Pet of the Week
Mister had to part ways with his family when their living arrangement no longer allowed for them to stay together.
As you can imagine, Mister is longing for a new loving home to be a part of. He is 7 years young, and is seeking a calm setting with adults. Mister has a serene personality and enjoys his moments by a window, observing the world outside.
Mister would do best with a quiet atmosphere preferring the company of other cats over dogs. He is also a cat that likes to initiate contact, and loves people that understand he isn't comfortable with being petted without his permission. That just makes every display of his affection and bonding extra special!
If you are looking for an independent cat who loves deeply on his own terms, Mister might just be your perfect match.
Mister
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 7 years
Sex: Male Animal ID WVHS-A-22407
If you want to adopt a cat, please come to the shelter during visiting hours for a meet and greet, Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. We are closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.
