Stegman is a happy active boy and getting outside for a walk, hike, or play time is exactly what he loves!

Stegman is friendly, social, and affectionate. He was adopted for a brief period but sadly was returned because his adopters said Stegman was a great dog, but he would be the happiest in a home without cats or other small dogs.

He is learning how to manage his big feelings while walking on a leash. The WVHS reports that Stegman was a joy during his time an office foster and entertained himself with his toys and was a good boy.

If you are looking for a dog to be a big part of your life please come and visit Stegman. He is looking for his furever home, preferably with no cats and small dogs.

Stegman-- Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Stegman-- Wenatchee Valley Humane Society loading...

Stegman

Breed: Jack Russel mix

Age: 4 years

Sex: Male Animal ID WVHS-A-23094

Weight: 20 pounds

Wenatchee Humane Society open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

