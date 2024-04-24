Stegman Waiting at Wenatchee Shelter for his Furever Home
Stegman is a happy active boy and getting outside for a walk, hike, or play time is exactly what he loves!
Stegman is friendly, social, and affectionate. He was adopted for a brief period but sadly was returned because his adopters said Stegman was a great dog, but he would be the happiest in a home without cats or other small dogs.
He is learning how to manage his big feelings while walking on a leash. The WVHS reports that Stegman was a joy during his time an office foster and entertained himself with his toys and was a good boy.
If you are looking for a dog to be a big part of your life please come and visit Stegman. He is looking for his furever home, preferably with no cats and small dogs.
Stegman
Breed: Jack Russel mix
Age: 4 years
Sex: Male Animal ID WVHS-A-23094
Weight: 20 pounds
Wenatchee Humane Society open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.
