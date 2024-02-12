Meet Emma, the Happy Pug and Other Adoptable Pets in Wenatchee

Meet Emma, the Happy Pug and Other Adoptable Pets in Wenatchee

Emma the Pug WVHS Pet of the Week

Emma is the happiest Pug, so friendly, and loves to run and play! She is active and loves her walks and exploring as she goes. If you are a lover of pugs, she might just be the one for you

Emma

Breed: Pug

Age: 2 years old Sex: Female Animal ID A0055229722

Adoption Fee: $250

Emma the Pug WVHS Pet of the Week
loading...

All large dogs are available for the "Sweethearts" adoption fee of $25  All dogs over thirty pounds are eligible through Sunday, February 18th . The reduced adoption fee makes it easier for families to welcome a large dog into their homes.

Check Out The Dogs Waiting For Homes At The Wenatchee Humane Society

If you are interested in adopting a cat, come to the shelter during visiting hours, Thursday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Check out the adoptable cats

Washington State's #1 Favorite Dog Breed is the Corgi: Popular Celebrities That Owned Corgis

Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Missing Persons in Washington State

The gallery of persons currently listed as missing on the MUPU list in Washington State. Each picture contains the missing person's name, when they went missing, and which law enforcement agency to contact if you know something that could help.

Gallery Credit: Brian Stephenson

Filed Under: The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week
Categories: Articles, KPQ News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ