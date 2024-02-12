Meet Emma, the Happy Pug and Other Adoptable Pets in Wenatchee
Emma is the happiest Pug, so friendly, and loves to run and play! She is active and loves her walks and exploring as she goes. If you are a lover of pugs, she might just be the one for you
Emma
Breed: Pug
Age: 2 years old Sex: Female Animal ID A0055229722
Adoption Fee: $250
All large dogs are available for the "Sweethearts" adoption fee of $25 All dogs over thirty pounds are eligible through Sunday, February 18th . The reduced adoption fee makes it easier for families to welcome a large dog into their homes.
Check Out The Dogs Waiting For Homes At The Wenatchee Humane Society
If you are interested in adopting a cat, come to the shelter during visiting hours, Thursday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Check out the adoptable cats
