Meet Emma, the Happy Pug and Other Adoptable Pets in Wenatchee

Emma is the happiest Pug, so friendly, and loves to run and play! She is active and loves her walks and exploring as she goes. If you are a lover of pugs, she might just be the one for you

Emma

Breed: Pug

Age: 2 years old Sex: Female Animal ID A0055229722

Adoption Fee: $250

Emma the Pug WVHS Pet of the Week

All large dogs are available for the "Sweethearts" adoption fee of $25 All dogs over thirty pounds are eligible through Sunday, February 18th . The reduced adoption fee makes it easier for families to welcome a large dog into their homes.

If you are interested in adopting a cat, come to the shelter during visiting hours, Thursday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Check out the adoptable cats

