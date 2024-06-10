Meet Ika, a petite, 1-year-old cat with a heart full of love and curiosity. She is sweet and affectionate, and rubs against you to get your attention and purrs with happiness.

Ika enjoys being held and loves playing with toys.

Adopt Ika and you will experience the joy and companionship she will bring to your home.

Ika

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 years

Sex: Female

Animal ID WVHS-A-24238

If you want to adopt a cat, come to the shelter during visiting hours for a meet and greet, Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. WVHS is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

