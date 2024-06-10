Adopt Ika, Get a Cat, the Love and Affection are a Bonus

Adopt Ika, Get a Cat, the Love and Affection are a Bonus

Ika, the WVHS Pet of the Week

Meet Ika, a petite, 1-year-old cat with a heart full of love and curiosity. She is sweet and affectionate, and rubs against you to get your attention and purrs with happiness.

Ika enjoys being held and loves playing with toys.

Adopt Ika and you will experience the joy and companionship she will bring to your home.

Ika

  • Breed: Domestic shorthair
  • Age: 1 years
  • Sex: Female
  • Animal ID WVHS-A-24238
Ika, WVHS Pet of the Week
loading...

If you want to adopt a cat, come to the shelter during visiting hours for a meet and greet, Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. WVHS is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

See the gallery of cats available for adoption

See the gallery of dogs available for adoption

 

5 Devastating Landslides in Washington State That'll Shock You

Do you recall these five destructive landslides in Washington State history?

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Filed Under: The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week
Categories: Articles, KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ