Kodiak is a wonderful fellow with sweet smile and a tender heart. He enjoys going for walks, exploring all the new smells and is watchful, alert, but has a quiet way about him.

Kodiak is special because he has been deaf since birth but is a well-adjusted to his condition.

The great thing about deaf dogs is you don't have to worry about thunder or fireworks disturbing his sleep! Kodiak is also is good with other dogs.

Kodiak is one fine fellow and will make a wonderful addition to a loving home. He can’t wait to meet his forever family!

Breed: Shepherd

Age: 6 1/2 years old

Sex: Male

ID# : WVHS-A-22837

The Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Closed on Wednesdays for deep cleaning. The shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA

