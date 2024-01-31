These Adorable Puppies Are Wenatchee Valley Pet(s) of the Week
Carly and Chrissy are the happiest puppies, have so much fun playing, and everyone wants to spend time with them to be thoroughly entertained! They are good with people of all ages, like other dogs, and are very affectionate and loving. They are just fine being apart and would be happy to be adopted on their own or as a pair.
Chrissy has the darker markings on her face and shoulders and Carly has lighter markings.
Meet Carly and Chrissy
Sex: Female
Age Almost 3 months
Chrissy Animal ID (A0054998585) Carly (A0054998584)
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog Mix.
Adoption fee $250
