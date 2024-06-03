The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Pet of the Week: Lilly Needs A Home
Lily is the Wenatchee Valley Pet of the Week
This 3-year-old, 58-pound gentle girl has a sweet smile and a calm personality. She loves people and gets all wiggly when she sees a friendly face.
Lily is part of a gentle playgroup with other calm, polite dogs at the shelter, greeting them politely and engaging in respectful play.
She knows "sit" and walks well on a leash. On Sunday, she enjoyed an outing to the AppleSox baseball game for Bark in the Park and did very well with the dogs and people in attendance.
Lily is a good-natured dog looking for the love of her life.
Lily
- Breed: Pit Bull Mix
- Age: 3 years
- Sex: Female
- Animal ID WVHS-A-23843
Wenatchee Humane Society (WVHS) is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.
