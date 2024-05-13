Meet Luna, a cherished family member for the past 8 years whose family had to part ways with her due to housing rules.

Luna is looking for a new family to provide a loving home and heal her broken heart.

She is house-trained, incredibly sweet and has experience living with other large dogs, but is looking for a new home without cats or other small animals.

Luna is a loving, smart, and friendly soul with a curious nature. She enjoys spending time outdoors, loves squeaky toys, and craves a soft spot to land with people who can provide her with extra attention to stave off boredom.

She's well-mannered, knows her commands; sit, down, give paw, and walks nicely on a leash in a harness.

Please give Luna the forever home she deserves if you or someone you know might be a good fit.

LUNA

Cattle dog/shepherd mix

Age: 8 years

Sex: Female

Animal ID WVHS-A-23800

See the gallery of 35 adoptable dogs at Wenatchee Humane Society

The Wenatchee Humane Society is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

Get our free mobile app

Read More: Pets and People Outdoors on Saturday May 18! Join the dog walk at Saddle Rock and help protect pets in need and our natural landscapes in NCW.