Nico is a bit on the shy side and the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) staff suggests he may need a few meet-and-greets to feel comfortable with you if you would like to adopt him.

Nico is just one year old but is described as incredibly sweet. With a little patience and understanding from his new humans, you will see his loving nature emerge.

He has made furry friends with others at the shelter and you can see his playful side with them. Nico is also really good when walking on the leash so you will enjoy the experience when you take him on a walk.

WVHS staff think Nico will do well in a peaceful home setting, preferably if you have another friendly dog so Nico can build his confidence and trust. He is ready to come out of his shell and will be your loving companion for many years to come.

MEET NICO

Breed: Retriever, Labrador

Age: 1 year

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0058103339

Image: Nico at WVHS Image: Nico at WVHS loading...

Nico is available for adoption, daily 12:30pm to 5:30pm. The shelter is closed on Wednesday, but you can schedule adoptions on Wednesday by appointment.

Here is a gallery of other dogs at the WVHS shelter that need a new home.

WVHS animal shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Call (509) 662-9577 for more information.