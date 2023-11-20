GivingTuesday happens every Tuesday, but an annual celebration of generosity is scheduled on November 28, 2023.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day to encourage people to do good.

A campaign has launched to encourage people to financially support their local community animal shelter. The effort was the result of recent survey findings that most people are unaware of the funding shortages community pet shelters and rescues are facing and a misconception over the amount of support that two national animal welfare organizations provide to local shelters

Graphic: Center For The Environment and Welfare Youtube

The Center For The Environment and Welfare (CEW) surveyed almost 2,000 shelters and found only 2% reported any financial assistance from the ASPCA or the Humane Society of the United States. Nearly 75% had inadequate funding levels and the CEW survey revealed the ASPCA and Humane Society of the United States branding has led to fewer local donations.

CEW's Executive Director Jack Hubbard said the survey findings uncovered confusion among supporters who thought the well-known organizations were regular financial contributors to their local shelter.

"Across the nation, well-meaning animal lovers donate to big national charities like the ASPCA and the Humane Society of the United States, mistakenly believing that they operate pet shelters in their communities. In reality, the Humane Society of the United States operates zero pet shelters, and neither organization is affiliated with local humane societies and SPCAs. On Giving Tuesday and every day, the best way to help cats and dogs is to give directly to your local pet shelter." --Jack Hubbard, CEO, Center for the Environment and Welfare

Read more about CEW's survey findings