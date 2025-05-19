Meet Lucky, a brave pup who is resilient boy and has a heart full of love.

You see Lucky is a tripod, after a recent surgery and leg amputation, but Lucky is still in high spirits and ready to take on the world. Despite his challenges, he is still as sweet, affectionate and playful as ever. His personality will melt your heart.

Despite the missing leg, Lucky sill enjoys walks and is well-mannered on the leash. He walks with confidence and ease. That's the inspiring thing about Lucky, his positive attitude shines through when you are ready for a walk or an outdoor adventure. Lucky faces each day with determination, a smile, and a wagging tail.

Get our free mobile app

Lucky's Adoption Fee is Waived

Lucky is looking for a home where is is the only dog and has your undivided attention. Thanks to a generous donor, Lucky’s adoption fee has been covered and there is no fee to adopt this wonderful dog.

If you’re looking for a loving companion who’s full of joy, Lucky is ready to bring love and happiness into your family.

LUCKY

Dog Breed: Akita

Age: 7 Years Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0058221123

Lucky is the POW at Wenatchee Humane Society Lucky is the POW at Wenatchee Humane Society loading...

Lucky is available for adoption, daily 12:30pm to 5:30pm. The shelter is closed on Wednesday, but you can schedule adoptions on Wednesday by appointment.

Here is a gallery of other dogs at the WVHS shelter that need a new home.

WVHS animal shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Call (509) 662-9577 for more information.