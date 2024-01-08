Fae is the Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week

Fae is a new arrival but so far, the shelter staff says she has been a delight She is a petite shepherd and eager to please. Fae already knows some of her basic commands and is highly food motivated so she will be quick to learn just about anything.

Fae is smart and sure to make her future owner very proud. She is polite with other dogs, easy to handle on leash, and loves any and all attention.

If Fae sounds like she could be a good fit for you and your family, come meet her today at the Wenatchee Humane Society.

If you are interested in adopting a dog please come to the shelter during visiting hours for a meet and greet, Thursday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

MEET FAE (pronounced Fay)

Age: 8 Months

Sex: Female

Breed: Shepherd / Mix

Animal ID: 54865498

Adoption fee: $250

Other dogs available for adoption