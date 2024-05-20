Wenatchee To Make Emergency Repairs At Intersection With Sinkhole

The city of Wenatchee is performing emergency repairs at the intersection of Fifth and Miller, where a dip in the roadway has been reported.

City workers investigated and found there's a sinkhole that is over 6 feet deep and big enough for a car.

Image of Fifth and Miller Streets where sinkhole is located - City of Wenatchee Image of Fifth and Miller Streets where sinkhole is located - City of Wenatchee loading...

The city has closed a portion of the intersection and has equipment on site to determine the cause.

Westbound on Fifth and northbound on Miller Streets are impacted by the construction area.

The city has not stated how long the portion of the intersection will be closed or what will be done to shore up the sinkhole.

A project is underway this week on another portion of Fifth Street between Chelan Avenue and North Emerson Avenue where a sinkhole was recently discovered.

There's a two-foot hole in the stormwater pipe underground at that location and another section where the bottom of the pipe is missing for about 35 feet.

The city is spending about $500,000 to fix the stormwater main.

Funding for that project came from the Public Works Board with a 15% grant and low-interest loan.