Wenatchee To Fix Stormwater Failure Causing Dip In Bike Lane

An emergency project is underway to fix a stormwater main failure in Wenatchee.

The failure has led to the recent forming of a sinkhole, or dip in the bike lane on westbound Fifth Street between Chelan Avenue and North Emerson Avenue.

There's a two-foot hole in the stormwater pipe and another section where the bottom of the pipe is missing for about 35 feet.

The Wenatchee Public Works Director and Mayor were notified of the failure on April 25th.

The Public Services Committee was briefed on the situation the same day and an application for Public Works Board emergency funding was submitted on April 26th.

The city council approved the project to move forward at its meetings Thursday night.

The project to fix the stormwater main fix will cost about $500,000. City staff is currently negotiating the price with a contractor.

Funding will come from the Public Works Board with a 15% grant and low-interest loan (1.37% interest for up to 20 years)

A city staffer told the city council the project would get underway in the next week.

A photo presentation in the Council Packet for city councilors to view illustrates major failures and holes in the stormwater pipe below 5th Street near the intersection with Emerson Avenue.