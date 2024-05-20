The 156th Annual Memorial Day services in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee are set for Monday, May 27th under direction of the Wenatchee Patriotic Council.

The Patriotic Council represents the Wenatchee Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #3617 and Auxiliary, John Kendrick Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Post #10 and Auxiliary, Civil Air Patrol, Pangborn Composite Squadron, Wenatchee High School Air Force JrROTC

Four Memorial Day Services will honor those who have died in service to the nation while serving in the United States Army, United State Marine Corps, United States Navy, United States Air Force, United States Space Force, United States Coast Guard, WA National Guard and Wartime Merchant Marine

Wenatchee Valley Memorial Day Services schedule of events;

9:00 a.m. Evergreen Cemetery in East Wenatchee (1301 10th Street NE)

Welcome Remarks/ Brad Pieratt

Presentation of Colors/ Civil Air Patrol Cadets

Invocation/ Sarah Simonson

National Anthem/ Sarah Simonson

Proclamation/ Mayor Jerrilea Crawford

Wreath Laying/ Patriotic Organizations

Rifle Volley/ American Legion Post #10 Honor Guard

Bugler/ Robin Thompson

Benediction/ Sarah Simonson

Secure the Colors/ Civil Air Patrol Cadets

10:00 a.m. Columbia River Pedestrian Bridge

In memory of those lost at sea, a wreath will be dedicated and released from mid-span of the bridge into the Columbia River by East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford and Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirier

11:00 a.m. Wenatchee City Cemetery (1804 N. Western Avenue)

Welcoming Remarks/ Brad Pieratt

Presentation of Colors/ Civil Air Patrol Cadets

Invocation/ Sarah Simonson

National Anthem/ Christy Robinson

Proclamation/ Mayor Mike Poirier

Wreath Laying/ Patriotic Organizations

Rifle Volley/ American Legion Post #10 Honor Guard

Bugler/ Robin Thompson

Benediction/ Sarah Simonson

Secure the Colors/ Civil Air Patrol Cadets

12:00 p.m. Pybus Market Flag Ceremony (3 N. Worthen Street, Wenatchee)

The Memorial Day ceremony will include a convocation and a patriotic speech, the playing of "Taps" and an Honor Guard will fire three volleys in a salute to the Fallen. A benediction will close the ceremony