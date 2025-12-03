Former Bureau of Indian Affairs Officer Sentenced for Sexual Assault of Inmate

Former Bureau of Indian Affairs Officer Sentenced for Sexual Assault of Inmate

photo credit: Getty

A former corrections officer for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Wellpinit has been sentenced to 168 months in prison for sexually assaulting an inmate he transported to Nespelem in 2024.

READ MORE: Firefighters Stop RV Fire Near Chumstick Highway

United States District Judge Mary Dimke sentenced 35-year-old Daren Bowannie after he pleaded guilty to Sexual Abuse of an Inmate in Federal Custody.

Details of the 2024 Transport Incident

Court documents show Bowannie transported the female inmate from Wellpinit to the Colville Tribal Correctional Facility in Nespelem. During the transport, Bowannie pulled the vehicle over and sexually assaulted the victim. The victim immediately reported the sexual assault upon arrival to the Colville Tribal Correctional Facility.

How Investigators Confirmed the Assault

Investigators found Bowannie's DNA on the victim's person, which corroborated the victim's account.

“I commend the victim for coming forward and reporting the assault," said United States Attorney Pete Serrano. "Their bravery allowed the government to prosecute Mr. Bowannie and ensure he is no longer in a position of trust where he may try to commit similar conduct.”

Agencies Involved in the Investigation

Along with the FBI, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Colville Tribal Police Department, the Spokane Tribal Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol investigated the case.

FBI White-Collar Most Wanted

White-collar crime in the United States encompasses nonviolent crimes committed for financial gain, often by individuals in business or government positions. These crimes frequently involve fraud, deception, and concealment to obtain or avoid losing money. Examples include securities fraudembezzlementinsider tradingmoney laundering, and bribery. The FBI and other federal and state agencies investigate and prosecute these offenses, which can have significant economic consequences. Below is a list of some of the most wanted people connected to white-collar crime by the FBI.

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

Filed Under: crime
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ