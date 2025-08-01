Moses Lake School District makes two additions to its leadership team.

Annie Hindman Joins Columbia Middle School Leadership

The district announced it selected Annie Hindman as the new assistant principal at Columbia Middle School. Teri Clark will take on the assistant principal role at Frontier Middle School.

Hindman has more than 15 years of experience in public education, including as a school counselor, summer school director, and principal at Warden Middle School.

“We are very excited for Annie to join our Columbia Middle School team,” said Scott Peterson, principal at Columbia Middle School. “Given her experience as a counselor in many capacities, Annie has the ability to connect with students to aid in their growth both academically and socially [and] emotionally. With her experience as a principal, her skills in systems leadership will be an instant boost for our team.”

Hindman has a Master of Education in School Counseling from Heritage University and a Principal Certificate from Eastern Washington University.

Teri Clark Brings Experience to Frontier Middle School

Most recently, Clark worked as an administrative intern with Monroe School District. She brings extensive classroom experience in general education and a coach and mentor to student-athletes.

“Teri brings an incredible passion for both students and staff, and we’re excited to welcome her to our team,” said James Yonko, principal of Frontier Middle School. “Her student-first mindset and commitment to academic growth and working with diverse groups will strengthen the culture we’re building at Frontier.”

Clark holds a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Western Governors University as well as National Board Certification in Literacy. She will also serve as the athletic director for both Frontier and Endeavor middle schools.