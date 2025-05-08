Wenatchee Valley College announces its 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient.

Bertha Sanchez takes home the honors for the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation award. Sanchez is a 1994 graduate of WVC, earning a Associates degree in Arts and Sciences. She is now the Director of Counseling and Support at WVC, spending over a decade guiding students through both academic and personal challenges.

Get our free mobile app

"I am deeply honored to receive the Distinguished Alumni Award,” Sanchez said. “This recognition holds special meaning for me, not only because of the personal journey it reflects, but because it comes from an institution that played a pivotal role in shaping who I am today."

Sanchez launched the student food pantry named "Knight's Kupboard," and created the "Knights Care Fund," providing emergency financial support to students facing unexpected challenges.

Nominating colleagues said her service goes far beyond her job description and supports students through her work with the Bias Incident Response Team, CARE Team, and Crisis Recovery Team.

“Bertha has been a cornerstone of WVC and our community for several years. She embodies everything we stand for,” said WVC Student Access Manager Jenna Floyd. “She is one of the most dedicated and resilient people I have ever met. Bertha exemplifies the spirit of WVC by helping the next generation of graduates tap into their potential.”

The WVC Distinguished Alumni Award began in 1975 recognizing alumni who have distinguished themselves in their chosen professional field. Ricardo Escobedo took home the award for his work as a social worker in 2024.