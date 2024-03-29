Retired Eastmont educator and longtime swim coach Darcy Bruggman has been named as the 2024 Youth Parade Grand Marshal.

Bruggman received word of her selection at a surprise reception in her honor and the announcement Darcy at Eastmont High School on Thursday.

Darcy Bruggman 2024 Apple Blossom Youth Parade Grand Marshal Darcy Bruggman 2024 Apple Blossom Youth Parade Grand Marshal loading...

The guidelines for nominees are someone who has a positive impact on local youth, is inspirational, fair, and has a servant heart.

“Darcy is humble and kind”, says Stepanie Critchell, EHS Boys & Girls Head Swim Coach, “Darcy doesn’t coach for the recognition, she always puts her athletes first and truly cares about who they are as people when they leave her”.

Darcy will receive $1,000 to donate to a local charity of her choice, sponsored by Larson Gross. Bruggman will be honored as the Youth Parade Grand Marshal in the 2024 Tekniplex Youth Parade on Saturday, April 27 and at the All-Service Club Luncheon, sponsored by Goodfellow Bros. on May 1st.

Darcy (Bertrand) Bruggman started swimming at age 8 with the Barracuda swim club in Wenatchee and competed at a national juniors level.

She was an Eastmont grad ('85) and was set to swim at the University of Idaho when the Women's swim program was cut. Matt Bruggman, whom she would one day marry ,was a student in nearby WSU and alerted WSU coaches about what a talented swimmer she was. Darcy Bruggman went on to swim for the Cougars for 4 years.

After the couple moved back to the Wenatchee Valley, Bruggman began a 32 year career in teaching and 27 years as a swim coach, retiring in 2023.

Bruggman coached over 1,300 swimmers with the Barracudas, then Velocity swim clubs, the WRAC swim club. Bruggman was Head swim coach for Eastmont High School for 9 years, earning “Coach of the Year” honors twice.

For Darcy’s full bio and Apple Blossom Festival event tickets and information, visit www.appleblossom.org