Beanie, The Blue Healer Needs A Home
Beanie, the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week
Meet Beanie, a dog with a heart as big as his gentle soul. With a watchful gaze and impeccable manners, Beanie exudes warmth and charm wherever he goes.
He's a true companion and gets along with other dogs. You may have spotted Beanie in the Apple Blossom Parade, showcasing his excellent leash manners and friendly demeanor towards other dogs.
He weighs in at 58 lbs, and is ready to start the next chapter in his life.
Beanie
Breed: Cattle Dog, Australian (Blue Heeler)
Age: 3 years
Sex: Male Animal ID WVHS-A-23748
See other adoptable dogs at Wenatchee Humane Society Animal Shelter
